A crash between a tractor-trailer and two cars sent three people to hospitals in unknown conditions Monday morning.
Around 10:15 a.m., a tractor-trailer traveling east on Route 422 near the intersection of Route 388 collided with the rear of a black Acura SUV, which then hit the rear of a white Nissan hatchback, belonging to Bio-Test Express.
The black SUV, driven by Shenango Area School District Superintendent Dr. Michael Schreck with his middle-school son as a passenger, received heavy damage, as did the white vehicle.
Occupants from both vehicles were extricated and taken to hospitals.
Schreck was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital, while the son was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
“We’re doing everything we can to support him, his son and his family in any way possible,” Shenango High School principal Dr. Joseph McCormick said. "While we all hope and pray for Dr. Schreck and his son’s recovery, we must also respect their privacy and that of their loved ones. We are in close contact with their family and, with their permission, will provide updates on their conditions when appropriate. Updates from earlier this afternoon indicated that his son had serious injuries, but was in stable condition and doing well given the circumstances. Dr. Schreck continued to undergo emergency procedures and was under the close care of trauma professionals due to the complexity of his injuries. It is clear that he will require additional procedures in the upcoming days. Their family and the district are extremely grateful for the immense outpouring of support and prayers from Shenango and the surrounding community. We ask that everyone keep Dr. Schreck and his son in their frequent prayers."
The conditions of the three were unavailable late Monday evening.
Multiple police and fire officials responded to the scene, which straddles the Shenango and Slippery Rock township boundaries. Slippery Rock Township fire chief Charles Peak said the accident happened in Shenango Township, but ended up in Slippery Rock Township.
The road was closed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation while police did an accident reconstruction investigation.
The Shenango Township Fire District also assisted at the scene with state and Shenango Township police.
