Four people — including three from Detroit — are in custody after a morning search warrant in the city's East side led to police seizing fentanyl, crystal meth, heroin, cash and other drug paraphernalia.
In custody is New Castle resident Carlissa Jones, 20, and Ernest Chapman, 36, Darius Lee, 26, and a 17-year-old male, who all three from Detroit.
Jones, Lee and the male teenager are charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver, two counts of possession and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Chapman is charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver, two counts of possession and one count of drug possession.
The warrant was served by the Lawrence County District Attorney's Special Investigations Unit and the New Castle police department's Narcotics and Street Crimes Unit.
The units recovered 15.44 grams of fentanyl, 6.7 grams of crystal meth, 10.7 grams of heroin, $3,050 in cash, digital scales, cell phones and other paraphernalia.
The warrant was served in the area of Ben Franklin Early Learning Center. The New Castle Police Department posted on its Facebook page Thursday morning an update on the activity and to quell social media rumors of an active shooter. The department at that time also said it would update the public upon completion of the raid.
