WILKINSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gunfire in western Pennsylvania early Friday left three people dead, police said.
Officers arrived on the scene near Coal Street and discovered the bodies of a man and a woman near a car. A man was found shot to death in another vehicle.
Their names have not been released.
Police were searching for a suspect who was seen driving a blue Pontiac G6.
No other information was available.
