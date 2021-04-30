Three people are facing charges following a traffic stop in Ellwood City last month that police say yielded a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine and crack cocaine.
Ellwood City police approached a car with a New York license plate just before midnight on March 28 when the officers observed it riding without its lights and pulling into a school parking lot on Orchard Avenue. The driver, Kayla Lutton, 31, of 314 Florence Ave., Ellwood City, told police her license was suspended, according to a criminal complaint.
A passenger in the car, Mark A. Haney of 820 Butler Ave., New Castle, handed officers about nine grams of suspected methamphetamine and a syringe. Lutton allowed officers to search her car and they found a Crown Royal bag containing 17.3 grams of suspected rock crack cocaine, 8.4 grams of suspected powder cocaine, 2.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a scale, a spoon, a shoelace and five syringes.
Police said no one in the vehicle, including a second passenger, Jessica Elizabeth Kline, 43, of 139 Windy Drive, Ellwood City, claimed ownership of the suspected drugs, and all three are facing charges.
Lutton, Kline and Haney are facing three counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia. District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright has issued warrants for their arrests.
Lutton additionally was cited for driving without lights and driving while her license is suspended. She also drug charges from a previous offense pending against her in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.