The Lawrence County Drug Task Force has sent a clear message to out-of-towners who come to New Castle and illegally sell drugs, that they will go to jail.
Members of the district attorney's narcotics investigation unit on Thursday arrested Cleveland residents Donte Tremayne "Polo" Smith, 42, and Raymal L. "Pork" Glenn, 42, following an investigation that has been ongoing since October. A third Cleveland man, Ravon B. Crockett, 44, also is facing charges in the probe and is at large.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The investigation initially involved the use of confidential informants to purchase suspected heroin and crack cocaine from Smith and Crockett on two occasions, in October and in November, according to criminal complaints. It also involved the confiscation of quantities of crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin.
Smith was believed to have been staying locally at a house at 1208 Clearview Ave. on the city's South Side, according to a criminal complaint. Narcotics officers executed a sealed search warrant at that address on Nov. 19, and they found Smith and Crockett in the living room. A digital scale was visible in the kitchen with several pieces of suspected crack cocaine on the countertop and multiple pieces of suspected drug paraphernalia, the report said.
The two males were taken to the city police station and officers found $2,106 in cash on Smith and $260 on Crockett, the report said. Both were released, pending results of the lab tests of the narcotics.
Police on Feb. 11 received the test results of the drugs purchased by the confidential informant and noted that one of the heroin purchases, weighing 0.5 gram, contained heroin, fentanyl and Tramadol, a narcotic pain killer. The suspected cocaine weighed 0.41 and had a cocaine base, the report said.
Smith and Crockett, in reference to the controlled purchases of heroin and crack cocaine were charged on Aug. 3 with three counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, two counts of criminal conspiracy and one count each of criminal use of a communication facility and possession of drug paraphernalia, in connection with the controlled purchases. A warrant was issued for their arrests.
Crockett remains at large.
The agents in serving the warrant on Smith on Thursday saw Smith and Glenn leaving 1208 Clearview Ave. just after noon, and they initiated a traffic stop of a Nissan Altima with an Ohio registration, but the car failed to stop for several blocks, according to separate criminal complaints. Glenn, who was driving, eventually stopped the car on Hamilton Street at Balph Avenue and both occupants were arrested. Police said Smith was in possession of $1,681 and Glenn had $2,327 in cash on him.
Later on Thursday, around 3 p.m., agents served a sealed search warrant at 1208 Clearview Ave. According to the complaints, they found a salt box with a hidden compartment containing 26.8 gross grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine inside a kitchen cupboard, and a cleanser container with a hidden compartment that contained 31 gross grams of suspected crack cocaine.
Additionally, a coffee container with a hidden compartment contained 48.9 gross grams of suspected heroin, 27.7 gross grams of suspected cocaine and 23.5 gross grams of suspected cocaine and 7.8 grams of suspected crack cocaine, the court papers state. Police noted that the back door of the house had been fortified with hand tools, a television, a vacuum cleaner and a piece of wood.
Altogether, the suspected crack weighed a total of 38.8 grams, and the suspected cocaine weight totaled 51.2 gross grams, the agents reported.
In connection with the search warrant, Smith and Glenn each are charged with four count of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Glenn additionally faces a charge of attempting to flee police.
They were arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed them to the Lawrence County jail on bonds of $200,000 each.
Smith is being held on an additional bond of $200,000 for the charges filed against him Aug. 3 in connection with the confidential informant investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.