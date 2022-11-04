Three Lawrence County jail inmates are facing charges for reportedly having contraband inside the facility while incarcerated.
The Lawrence County District Attorney's office has filed the charges against William Alexander Napier, 27, of West Balph Avenue, and Tyler Lloyd McMillan, 34, whose address is listed at the Lawrence County jail, in connection with two separate incidents.Napier reportedly had a cell phone, charger and cord hidden in his cell. McMillan reportedly had suboxone strips hidden in a container in his cell.
New Castle police also have charged 40-year-old Andrae Lamont Jackson of Martin Street with contraband for reportedly having suspected suboxone hidden in his shoe when he was admitted to the jail.
McMillan is in jail on criminal homicide and gun and other related charges and is awaiting trial in connection with the shooting death of Andre Robinson on March 24, 2020. Robinson's body was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a Chevy Equinox in the parking lot of McGrath Manor on West Washington Street.
McMillan is one of three suspect charged in the killing. According to a criminal complaint, police detectives learned through the investigation Robinson was killed as a result of an ongoing feud with McMillan. The investigation showed McMillan and two other suspects had planned to set up Robinson and subsequently kill him. McMillin is awaiting trial on the charges.
McMillan also had been charged in April for reportedly having a sharpened piece of metal with him in his cell block.
Jackson and Napier were incarcerated for drug-related offenses when their contraband reportedly was discovered.
