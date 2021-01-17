No serious injuries were reported Friday in a three-vehicle collision on Ellwood Road in Slippery Rock Township.
State police reported that a southbound Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Lonnie G. Dean, 46, of Ellwood City, was stopped on Route 65, ready to turn left onto Hogue Road, around 4:30 p.m. and a Mercury SUV driven by Jacqueline A. Kyle, 38, of New Castle, was stopped behind him. As Acura SUV driven by Tina Globis, 47, of Ellwood City approached from behind them, her vehicle struck the back end of Kyle's vehicle, which in turn caused Kyle's vehicle to hit Dean's from behind.
The report said that all three drivers had suspected minor injuries. No injuries to passengers were reported.
Globis is to be cited for following too closely, police said.
