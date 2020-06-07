Three New Castle residents were arrested Friday after a sealed warrant was served at an East Washington Street home.
Author Paige, 67, Ira Lee, 37, and Jessica Jefferson, 34, were charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver, one count of possession and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia when members of the Lawrence County District Attorney's Special Investigative Unit and New Castle Narcotics Unit searched the residence located at 1508 E. Washington St.
Upon entry into the home, one male was in the process of packaging heroin into a "stamp bag form," according to the New Castle City Police Department's Facebook page.
Upon searching the residence, officers located four people and:
•2.7 ounces of heroin
•A small amount of crack cocaine
•Two 50-round drum magazines to a 9mm glock handgun
•Several digital scales
•Stamp bags
•$400 in United States currency
