The Union Township police surrounded a house on Sunny Avenue early Thursday and ultimately arrested three men accused of robbing a man at gunpoint following a dispute.
Police have charged George Avery Merrill, 19, and 21-year-old Christopher Rucinski, both of 1306 Sunny Ave., and 19-year-old Ryan Smiley of Bessemer, in connection with the incident that was reported to have occurred around 2:30 a.m. inside the house.
According to a criminal complaint, a man reported to the police that he had been robbed at gunpoint on Sunny Avenue by three men with handguns and a semiautomatic rifle. He initially told police that a black Subaru was parked in the driveway of the house where the incident occurred, according to a criminal complaint, and that he had left a poker game and they waved him down in front of the house. He said they forced him to get out of his vehicle, then they stole items from inside his car, including a phone, about $3,300 in cash and a gray zipper backpack with a lock on it, the report said.
Union police, with help from the New Castle Police Department, surrounded the house and used the loudspeaker to get the occupants to exit. The man then informed police that he had stopped at the house to meet a woman, and upon entering, the three men robbed him at gunpoint.
When no one came out of the house, three officers entered through the main door and ordered the occupants to descend from the upstairs. Merrill and Rucinski complied, the police said, but Smiley went down the stairs only under the threat of a Taser, and he struggled with police as they tried to arrest him, the complaint said.
The police confiscated a loaded black semiautomatic rifle and various items of suspected drug paraphernalia, the report said.
Merrill, Riley and Rucinski each are charged with robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct. They were arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who released them on nonmonetary bonds.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.