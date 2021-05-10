Seizures of suspected heroin, cocaine, marijuana and a gun from two Shenango Township motel rooms have resulted in three people being arrested.
Local narcotics officers have charged Destany Houk, Timothy Hill and Douglas "D.J." McDaniel after finding the drugs in a search on Friday at a motel on Route 422.
The operation was conducted by members of the Lawrence County District Attorney's Office Special Investigations Unit, New Castle City narcotics department, the Union, Shenango and Pulaski township police department. Police entered the motel room with a sealed search warrant and seized 22 grams of suspected heroin, 6.7 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 2 digital scales.
McDaniel, 42, of 321 Phillips St. has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson and is in the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond.
As officers were executing the warrant, they detected a strong odor of suspected marijuana emanating from an adjacent room. They served a second search warrant on the next-door room and found the marijuana and a gun that had been reported stolen.
Both occupants of that room, Houk, 25, and Hill, 20, both of 703 Hazen St., are facing charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property. Houk's bond is $10,000 and Hill is being held on a $25,000 bond.
The agents named the investigation, "The Golden One."
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.