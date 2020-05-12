Local narcotics agents confiscated cocaine, heroin and cash Monday while serving two search warrants at houses on the city's East Side.
They arrested Jeffrey Christopher Sack, 28, of 727 Court St. Apt. 1; William DeMarcos Kimbrough, 19, of Detroit, and Roy Anthony Lamon Robinson Finely Jr., 20, of Detroit during the raids that occurred around 1:45 p.m.
Members of the Lawrence County District Attorney's special investigation unit, New Castle police narcotics unit and special response team and the Union Township police simultaneously executed two search warrants at 606 Court St., Apartment 1, and 628 Ray St.
Seized during the raids were 17.6 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 2.6 grams of suspected heroin, numerous scales and plastic bags and $3,414 in cash.
The district attorney's office has charged each of the three men with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed them to the Lawrence County jail in lieu of $25,000 each.
