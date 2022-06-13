Local narcotics agents had the intent of seizing methamphetamine when they exercised a controlled buy of it using a confidential informant.
Following the purchase, they raided a home with a search warrant on Portersville Road in Wayne Township. Now, 4 1/2 months later, they filed charges against three people in connection with the investigation.
Lawrence County District Attorney’s detective bureau charged Shawn Terrill Fuller, 52, of Evans City, and William Justin Perrine, 51, and Amber Louise Perrine, 26, of the Portersville Road address, in connection with the probe.
According to a criminal complaint, agents arranged for a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from William Perrine the afternoon of Jan. 25 at his home. During the arranged purchase, the informant entered to find the three in the room, the report said.
William Perrine directed Amber to get the narcotics for the purchaser and the informant provided police with 0.4 grams of methamphetamine from the transaction, according to the report.
Agents as a result served a sealed search warrant the next day at Perrines’ home. William Perrine was outside and Amber Perrine was in the kitchen when drug task force officers arrived, and agents caught Fuller as he was trying to get away through a bathroom window, the report said.
Among items the officers seized during their search were five digital scales, a video surveillance DVR, numerous glass and plastic smoking devices, methylsulfonylmethane used as a cutting agent for methamphetamine, a plastic bag containing 2.3 grams of unknown powder, six suspected Buprenorphine tablets and naloxone film, and a case containing 0.5 grams suspected methamphetamine, according to the court papers.
Amber Perrine was in personal possession of 0.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine that was inside her cellular phone case. Fuller had a glass smoking pipe, a miniature measuring spoon and a metal push rod in his possession.
As a result of the investigation, William and Amber Perrine each are charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver. Amber additionally has drug charges pending against her that were filed in May.
The Perrines and Fuller were arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed them to the Lawrence County jail. He set bonds for the Perrines at $75,000 each.
Fuller is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cartwright set his bond at $25,000.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
