George Threats Jr. had only told this story to maybe two people in his life.

Threats, 55, decided Saturday was the time to tell a few more about the time he was at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. He found his father's name, George Edward Threats Sr., on the wall, touched, it and began to cry. He was approached by veteran, and Threats told him the story of how his father, Lawrence County's first soldier killed in Vietnam, died when he was just three days old. When he looked up, there were about 40 other men surrounding them, all crying.

"None of them knew me, but they knew why I was there," Threats said to a crowd of more than 100 Saturday morning in Cascade Park. "That's when I knew my dad was a hero."

The senior Threats was just 20 when he died in South Vietnam from metal fragment wounds on July 27, 1966. A private first class, the 1965 New Castle High School graduate was honored with the Purple Heart. On Saturday morning, the Threats family was formally honored with a memorial in Cascade Park, a shadow box and a flag.

"Not only was my dad a hero, but so was everybody else in Vietnam who never came back," Threats said. "Those that did come back were looked down upon, spat upon, cursed out. I think for this to happen today is much needed and I believe it will help unite New Castle and bring New Castle closer together. It's something we need. We need that closeness."

Threats escorted his mother, the former Assineth Hannon, to the engraved memorial stone. Prior to the morning's festivities, the two were part of a procession to the park, reminiscent of the one they were in 55 years ago — when a widow held her infant in her lap.

"The thing about it is, until this point I've never seen my mom cry over my dad, but I know this represents closure for her that she's been looking to for 55 years," he said. "When my dad left, she left. I think this is the only time my mother really got to mourn. She was 20 years old when she became a widow, a single mother. I love my mom with everything and I'm glad she got to see this."

Threats also spoke about Connie Palumbo's presence in his life as the late New Castle basketball coaching legend always let him know what his father meant to him and others. Threats helped Palumbo's team to a section championship as a junior in 1964 and was a co-captain as a senior. Palumbo died in December 2019 at age 85.

"I couldn't play a whole round of golf with Connie Palumbo without him telling me who my dad was for the two-hundred twentieth thousandth time," Threats mused. "He knows what I didn't know. He knows what I don't know. For me to get that understanding from someone he was close to, that does my heart good."

