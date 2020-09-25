HARRISBURG — The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that 97.5 percent of Pennsylvania households had either responded to the Census or been tracked down by Census-takers, through Wednesday.
But that means at least 300,000 Pennsylvanians remain unaccounted for in the current Census, and state officials have warned that an undercount could cost the state millions in lost revenue.
By the federal government’s estimates — 68.9 percent of Pennsylvania responded to the Census on their own, while Census takers contacted 28.6 percent of the households included in the Census count so far.
“The Census takers are doing a great job,” said Casey Smith, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Community and Economic Development. “But we want to get a 100 percent.”
Between 2014-2018, there was an average of about 5 million households in Pennsylvania, with a population estimated at 12.8 million people. So, 2.5 percent of households have gone uncounted, so far, that means just over 300,000 residents likely remained uncounted a week before the Census-counting concludes on Sept. 30.
The Census was supposed to continue through the end of October, but the Trump administration decided to cut off counting by Sept. 30. In announcing the move, Census Bureau Director Steve Dillingham said federal officials think they can "improve the speed of the count without sacrificing accuracy."
State officials have warned that an undercount could lead to lost funds because federal spending is distributed to states based on their population size.
"Roads, water and sewer systems, health care, education, rental assistance, business loans, Cooperative Extension and broadband — the things that draw people to your area and keep them there — depend on information gathered in the U.S. Census,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “The Census is your chance to be counted, to be heard, and to be represented fairly in Congress," he said.
Census data is used to decide how $675 billion in federal public funding is spent every year. Pennsylvania receives $26.8 billion annually through its 16 largest federally-funded programs, or about $2,000 per Pennsylvanian each year.
Smith said that in the final days of the count, state officials have been working with local groups to boost Census responses to get as many people counted as possible. Those efforts are focused largely in Allegheny County, in and around Pittsburgh, as well as in southeastern Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia and the counties surrounding it.
