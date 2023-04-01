More than 15,700 Penn Power customers in Lawrence County lost their electrical power Saturday afternoon as high winds mustered up their strength again, toppling trees and knocking down power lines.
It was the second high wind storm that hit the area in a week.
The outages Saturday comprise about 34 percent of the total number of Penn Power customers in the county.
The largest outages in the afternoon were in Neshannock Township and the city of New Castle, which occurred around 1:20 p.m. during a storm with high winds, thunder and lightning.
Around 4 p.m., 3,706 residences and businesses or 86 percent of the Penn Power customers in Neshannock were still without power, and 3,196 or 24 percent of the customers in New Castle had lost their electricity, including a widespread area of the city's North Hill, according to First Energy's outage website.
Other outages reported were 1,702 in North Beaver Township, 1,033 in Mahoning Township, 1,126 in Slippery Rock Township, 1,022 in Scott Township, 619 in Hickory Township, 644 in Pulaski Township, 580 in Wilmington Township, 376 in Volant, 326 in New Beaver Borough, 324 in South New Castle, 214 in Washington Township, 210 in Bessemer Borough, 123 in Union, 101 in Little Beaver Township, 84 in Wayne Township, 73 in Taylor, 58 in New Wilmington Borough, 32 in Enon Valley, 13 in Wampum and 5 in Ellwood City.
Traffic lights also were out at intersections throughout the area, and in Wilmington Township, a power pole along Route 18 had snapped from its base and was teetering with power lines attached.
A section of Route 158 between Route 18 south of New Wilmington was closed in the afternoon because a pine tree had fallen across the road and taken power lines down with it. Nearby, a tree on Phillips School Road had uprooted and knocked down electrical lines.
A tree also fell near the intersection of Mercer Road at Route 956 , but workers promptly cut it up and removed it and reopened the road.
