Andy and Nancy Kurtz’s son, Steven, was born with his heart on the wrong side of his body, only one lung and his esophagus attached to his windpipe.
The youngest of the New Wilmington Amish couple’s five children, Steven Kurtz remained hospitalized for most of his first two years of life without health insurance.
“People helped us,” Nancy said during Saturday’s 34th annual Amish Hospital Benefit Auction, which her husband founded after the community covered Steven’s medical bills.
“We couldn’t thank people enough,” the 73-year-old said.
Several thousand Amish and non-Amish attended this year’s sale at the New Wilmington Livestock Auction. Proceeds from the sale of donated goods will go to Aaron and Mary Ann Byler to help with medical bills with the balance split between other families.
Lawrence County’s 2,800 Amish do not have health insurance. The family with the most medical bills tends to be the largest beneficiary of the yearly auction.
Six auctioneers from Holmes County, Ohio, and New Wilmington auctioneer Duke Whiting did the selling with multiple sales coinciding. Bidders purchased furniture, quilts, flowers, buggies, horses, farm equipment, tack and more. Baked goods, breakfast, sub sandwiches, homemade ice cream and 2,200 pounds of barbecued chicken legs were sold on site.
The chicken went on the grill at 3 a.m. and was expected to sell out by 2 p.m. Anyone within a half mile of the auction could smell the aroma.
Amanda O’Keefe and her husband Sean drove from Butler after learning about the auction on Facebook. They purchased a dozen cream-filled doughnuts and cherry, black raspberry and rhubarb pies.
“We just wanted the baked goods,” Amanda said.
Three generations from Lydia Hostetler’s family spent nine hours on Friday making nearly 750 Bavarian cream, lemon and raspberry-filled doughnuts. They started selling them at 6:30 a.m. and sold out in three hours.
“It was a lot of work,” said Hostetler, whose mother, three sisters and two of the sisters’ four daughters made the doughnuts.
Hostetler’s sister, Anna Mast, operates Anna’s Bakery from her home at Wilson Mills Road. She sells doughnuts beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Merle Cooper, a semi-retired excavating contractor from Mercer, recommended the vanilla ice cream, which customers topped with strawberries and/or chocolate sauce. Cooper rarely misses the auction and brought some items to sell.
Debbie Cooper — no relation — traveled five hours from Henryville for the auction. Her brother-in-law is a furniture buyer and she was there for the flowers.
“Hopefully, I’ll be able to get a couple hanging baskets,” said Cooper, who along with her husband are retired owners of a candle shop in the Poconos.
Predominantly living in the New Wilmington and Volant area, the Amish have been here since 1840. Representing the Old Order Amish, they are very strict and have no electricity, computers or cell phones and don’t drive vehicles, she said. They can, however, use phones and ride in vehicles.
Their lives are based on their religious values, according to New Wilmington’s Susan Hougelman, owner of Simple Life Amish Tour Co. and author of “Inside the Simple Life.”
Every Amish family in the area donated their time and shared their talents for the auction.
