+3 Flag ceremony honors transplant donors, recipients Micah Fulena was diagnosed in 2005 with a rapidly progressing cancer of the blood and bone marrow. Nearly 17 years later, the 25-year-old, is around to tell the story of a bone marrow transplant from his brother saved his life.

Information is plentiful about how to become an organ donor, and stories have been told about many successful transplants that have extended lives.

But for those in potential organ failure, the process can be scary and for some, it’s like going through darkness to get the information needed to be considered and signed up for a potential transplant.

Dr. Andrea Wisener, a transplant coordinator for UPMC’s liver transplant team, explained the process for liver patients, which is similar to that for other organs.

The following information is based upon the liver transplant process, but UPMC has specialized transplant coordinators for each organ, she said.

To become prepared, patients should stay engaged in any treatment prescribed.

They should establish care with a transplant specialist at the Starzl Transplantation Institute, who will follow up with them on all appointments, labs and diagnostic imaging.

The patient should eat a healthy, balanced diet, focusing on whole, unprocessed foods such as fruits, vegetables, lean meats, healthy fats, and whole grain. They should avoid added sugar, processed foods, trans and saturated fats, fried foods, excess sodium, and alcohol.

Exercise is important, and getting steps in to avoid becoming frail, Wisener noted.

A patient would have to undergo a transplant evaluation to determine if he or she is a good candidate to receive a transplant, she said. That involves meetings with the transplant team, lab work and diagnostic testing.

A living donor should be between ages 18 and 55, in good health and must undergo evaluation. He or she must undergo an evaluation and medical diagnostic testing, blood work, radiology testing. The prospective donor also must meet with a transplant social worker and independent living donor advocate, and an anesthesiologist, hepatologist and transplant surgeon.

Organs from deceased donors are through UNOS (United Network of Organ Sharing), which generates a raking list based on lab results of the transplant candidates who are suitable to receive each organ. Blood type, time spent on waiting lists, and the distance between the donor and recipient are all factors, Wisener said.

UNOS matches the individuals waiting for lifesaving transplant with compatible donor organsAn Organ Procurement Organization contacts the hospital about matched patients, and a doctor determines if the organ is right for their patient, she explained.

Patients waiting for word about transplants should be proactive, Wisener emphasized. “If you have been told that you are in end-stage organ failure, reach out and refer yourself to the UPMC transplant center. Our trained experts will review your history and determine what the next step would be for your individual needs.”

UPMC provides a direct line at (412) 647-5800 for guidance on to how to proceed. That line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

A registered nurse transplant coordinator is assigned to each patient that is referred.

Patients who have end-stage disease should be followed by a transplant specialist such as a transplant hepatologist or gastrointestinal specialist, because one’s health can change fast.

A transplant coordinator runs a list of his or her patients and follows up with patients every two or three weeks, Wisener said.

Inpatient teams meet daily to discuss patients that are in the transplant process, as well as those inpatients who may need referred for evaluation. Patients are encouraged to name a patient representative, caregiver or advocate who can assist them when health deteriorates or if they become confused.

She explained the entire process as follows:

•A physician or the patient themselves may refer them to transplant.

•The patient must provide name, address, insurance and Social Security number. The patient’s insurance will be sent to the fiscal department to determine whether their insurance will cover transplant evaluation.

Once cleared, the registered nurse transplant coordinator will review the patient’s history, recent testing and determine if the patient meets the transplant criteria. Individual complex cases are reviewed with a physician.

Orders are placed for transplant evaluation, and the scheduling department calls the patient and sets up the evaluation. It takes two to three weeks for all evaluation results to be received and reviewed. The patient is then taken to selection committee who will determine if the patient meets criteria for transplant candidacy.

The time frame from referral to waitlist is six to eight weeks. Several variables can affect the timeframe, such as the length of time the patient insurance takes to give fiscal clearance, availability of records and patient cooperation.

Once someone is told they might need a transplant, the center would ask the recipient if they have any friend or family member who would be interested in becoming the living donor. They should provide the website of https://livingdonorreg.upmc.com.

During the evaluation, the living donor team would educate the transplant recipient as to how to obtain a living donor.

If no living donor is available, UPMC has transplant advocates who will educate the recipient about to how to find a living donor, by sharing their stories, obtaining a champion and offering other classes to help.

People waiting for transplants should have living donors register online. They should use the champion program as altruistic or non-direct donors are rare.

The pairing of a donor with a recipient depends upon blood type and volume or size of the organ.