New Castle police filed charges against a third person accused in a ring of people who reportedly stole furniture from a warehouse last month.
Patricia Jo Edmonds, 49, of South Jefferson Street, is accused of arranging to have some of the the stolen furniture delivered to a family member as a surprise gift, according to a criminal complaint. She is charged with theft, conspiracy to commit theft and receiving stolen property in connection with one of the thefts that reportedly occurred on Feb. 12.
The charges against all three suspects were filed March 9. James C. Johnson, 36, of Youngstown, the accused ringleader of the theft operation, was arrested over the weekend and arraigned Monday afternoon by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on an $80,000 bond. He faces 51 total felony charges of burglary, criminal trespass, theft and receiving stolen property and criminal conspiracy to commit theft. Another reported accomplice, Anthony L. McGeachy, was charged on lesser level but related offenses and sent a summons to appear in court.
The furniture thefts reportedly occurred on multiple occasions during the last week of January and the first few weeks of February, according to a criminal complaint.
The paperwork describes how the owner of Haney’s Comfort Living furniture store in downtown New Castle reported to the police he hired Johnson as a delivery man and he worked there for about a month. Haney’s stores its furniture under a contract agreement at a location in the 400 block of East Washington Street.
Haney’s owner reported to the police Johnson was fired from his job about two weeks prior, and he had given Johnson a key and the password to an alarm keypad for the storage building where his furniture merchandise was kept, and Johnson never returned the key when he was terminated.
The storage building owner discovered the reported intrusions when he stopped there and found that numerous large empty cardboard boxes everywhere that had been ripped open. The boxes had contained sofas, love seats, corner chaises, ottomans, sectionals, bed frames and other items, the report said.
Video surveillance footage of the warehouse showed several different trucks and about 20 people on numerous dates entering the garage and loading furniture into the beds of the trucks, the report said.
The police allege that Johnson advised others the location was open so they could go in at their own will and take whatever furniture they wanted, and Johnson was being paid for the items.
Based on information officers received, they served a search warrant at a house in the 800 block of South Jefferson Street, which is where men made two deliveries of furniture. Edmonds was reported to have had a sofa and recliner chair delivered, police said.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
