Serving 29 years in the Coast Guard, Jim Driskell got used to 2 a.m. phone calls.
While emergency rescues at sea are no longer part of his career, Christ Lutheran Church’s new pastor believes he’s still saving lives. This time it’s for Christ.
Driskell came into the ministry as a third career. A native of Massachusetts, he worked for two decades in corporate finance while serving in the Coast Guard Reserves and, later, on active duty.
It was during a particularly harrowing rescue that Driskell, who wasn’t raised in the church, dedicated his life to God.
“I wasn’t a Christian until my late 20s,” Driskell said. “It’s like they say, there are no atheists in a foxhole. I made a promise to God that if I got out, I’d go to church.”
From there, Driskell got involved in lay ministry, became state coordinator for the National Day of Prayer in Massachusetts and eventually enrolled in Concordia Theological Seminary in St. Louis, graduating with a master of divinity degree in 2010.
After graduation, he served at churches in York and Chestertown, Maryland, before coming to Christ Lutheran on East Washington Street in September.
It was four years ago, while serving in Chestertown, a rural farming community on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, that Driskell’s wife, Marge, suffered a stroke, which left her with limited mobility.
After emerging from COVID — during which Driskell refused to close his church citing the need for spiritual reassurance and support during a time of crisis — the family realized it was time for a move.
“I had no help, no family out there,” Driskell said, explaining that the couple’s two sons lived in Western Pennsylvania while their daughter resides in Boston. “That’s when I learned that this church had been looking for a pastor since last spring.”
Currently, Driskell said, Christ Lutheran has about 300 members with about 40 regularly taking part in worship.
He hopes to expand that number, using a “back-to-basics” philosophy with none of the “happy, clappy of the big box McChurches.”
“Every church has been affected by COVID, but it’s important that we get back to being active, being in person,” Driskell said. “After 9/11 everyone got serious about their spiritual lives, but churches bought into the hysteria around COVID instead of being places of comfort and assurance.”
Driskell likens the New Castle church to the congregation he served in York, where he introduced men’s and radio ministries, employment support and Spanish language programming and a food bank.
He also served as a chaplain for the city’s police department.
“Church shouldn’t be a place we scurry in and out of for an hour on Sunday morning,” he said.
“But it also shouldn’t be a place where we tell you that if you’re a good Christian you’ll be blessed, pretty and rich because you’re going to go through trials and crises. Someone will have a stroke, get cancer, die of a heroin overdose, lose their job ...
“Life has a 100 percent death rate, but we’re here to equip you to deal with that, and Jesus is there, too, even when we have a pandemic,” Driskell continued. “The church is here to equip you for life, not to entertain.”
Along with his duties at Christ Lutheran, Driskell is completing his thesis for his doctor of divinity degree from Concordia and was appointed chaplain for the New Castle American Legion Post.
Away from the church, Driskell has competed in 68 triathlons and still has the Escape to Bermuda running, biking and swimming event on his bucket list. A certified kickboxing instructor, he’d like to start a program in the sport locally. However, his equipment was left behind in York to continue the program he founded there.
“Twenty years ago, if you would have said I’d be a pastor living in New Castle, Pennsylvania, I would have wondered if you were on something,” Driskell said with a smile. “But I know this is where God has led me and I see all kinds of potential here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.