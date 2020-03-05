George Washington Intermediate School teacher Jonathan Lucas walked up and down the hallways Wednesday morning checking on his students while they took time to read books online.
The third-grade students, using Google Chromebooks, had the ability to choose from a wide variety of authors and genres online. None of that seemed out of the ordinary for a normal school day.
So why was Lucas wearing mismatched Converse Chuck Taylor All Star shoes, a band T-shirt, purple pants over top of grey pants, a pair of green jumbo glasses and a tie wrapped around his head?
The same reason teachers upstairs in fourth grade wore their best — or perhaps brightest — pants and students dressed in backwards clothing.
It was all for Wacky Wednesday — just one of the fun diversions planned for Dr. Seuss Week.
Dr. Seuss, born Theodor Seuss Geisel, was born on March 2 and schools across the country celebrate that day as the kickoff for Read Across America Week. This year's event was spearheaded by Amber Barletto, a long-term substitute teacher in fifth grade. Some other activities included students and teachers wearing crazy or mismatched socks and Cat in the Hat Day, which encouraged everyone to wear their favorite hat.
Alex Williams, a fifth-grader, wore his hooded sweatshirt backwards while doing work in the library. His favorite day so far was Wednesday.
"Because I get to wear mismatched clothes, and I like being funny," he said.
Classmate Dominic Stoddard said he enjoyed Cat in the Hat Day. He wore an Ohio State hat to celebrate.
Alayah Gray said she is looking forward to Thursday — Pajama Day. Her favorite book she read this week was "Horton Hears a Who!"
Alex, whose favorite was "Green Eggs and Ham," will get to honor his pick on Friday — when he will get to wear green.
