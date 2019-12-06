Lawrence County property owners who have not yet made good on their county property taxes for this year have only three weeks to pay them.
After that, they will be turned over to the Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau as delinquent.
County Treasurer Richard L. Rapone reported to the commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting that 51,714 tax notices were mailed to property owners in January. To date, the taxes were paid for 43,971 of those parcels.
Rapone noted that about $3 million is still owed to the county. His office sent out notices in October as reminders for people to pay, and as a result, he said, $413,315 was collected.
Historically, about $2 million worth of delinquent taxes are turned over to the tax claim bureau each year, he said.
Property owners who want to pay their taxes can still pay them before the end of the month, but the treasurer’s office will only accept personal checks submitted before Dec. 15 because of the time it takes to process them. After that, residents may pay by cash, money order, cashier’s check or credit card. Those paying by credit card will be charged 2.45 percent as a convenience fee for credit card use.
Rapone said the potential for total tax collection for 2019 at face value is $26,289,736. Total collections to date are $23,085,296, or about 87 percent.
On Tuesday, the commissioners also approved the county treasurer’s office as an issuing agent to sell fishing licenses and permits.
Rapone explained that the agreement is an updated contract that the county has every year with the state using the Pennsylvania Automated Licensing System, and is the county’s means of collecting fees and reports on license sales.
He reported that the county has sold 13,069 dog licenses and 10,686 doe licenses this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.