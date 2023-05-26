When Cricket, a 3-year-old Boston terrier, spots the UMPC Jameson hospital from her owner’s vehicle, she gets excited.
That’s because Cricket knows she’s about to visit patients at the Wilmington Avenue hospital.
“When we pull into Jameson, she screams (with excitement),” said Elissa Druschel, who along with the owners of 50 therapy dogs with Lawrence County Comfort Canines was recognized during a Wednesday picnic at Cascade Park.
Comfort Canines is a volunteer organization of certified therapy dogs that provide animal-assisted intervention to human service agencies in the county. The Lawrence County Mental Health and Developmental Services office provides some funding for the program managed by the Human Services Center in New Castle with assistance from Slippery Rock University social work faculty and students.
Founded in 2020, Comfort Canines dogs visit nursing homes, assisted living and mental health facilities, schools, hospitals and Pittsburgh International Airport.
“I don’t think we really thought it would grow as quickly as it did,” said Michele Kelly-Thompson, executive director for Human Services Center. “Any time the community asks for dogs at an event, we reach out to the volunteers, which speaks to the commitment they have.”
Druschel loves volunteering Cricket.
“It’s making people happy,” said the 41-year-old Shenango Township woman.
Anne Navarra volunteers with her 18-month-old cockapoo, Bailey.
A registered nurse from New Castle, Bailey said a visit from a dog can make a difference in one’s behavior.
“The smile that somebody didn’t have (comes to their face),” the 68-year-old said. “A dog doesn’t look at you as being different.”
All dogs are evaluated by a national therapy dog organization, maintain required annual vaccinations and abide by policies of their certifying national therapy dog organization.
There is no fee or cost to agencies to request and utilize these therapy dog teams.
For those interested volunteering with a dog, call Tammi Gibson with the Human Services Center at (724) 510-3242.
