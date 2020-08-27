For the first time in more than five months, Westgate Cinema in Union Township was filled with the aromas of fresh popcorn on Friday night.
The movie theater, closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, officially reopened its doors to moviegoers with a lineup featuring a blend of new releases along with classics.
Frank Moses, owner and president of the Golden Star Theaters chain of which Westgate Cinema is a part, said the theater is taking all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention precautions as well as guidance from the movie industry trade association. That includes the installation of plastic barriers, sanitizing stations and increased cleaning schedules. Inside the auditoriums, capacity is limited to 25 people and seats are arranged for social distancing.
“When you come in with a family member, you’re seated and no one within six feet will be near you,” Moses said.
Masks are required in the theaters by staff and patrons.
“However, when you’re in your seat and consuming your concession, you are able to remove your mask like you were in a restaurant,” Moses said.
Another change is the temporary stop to the popular Monday bargain day. That’s all due to not wanting to attract a large crowd and because only 25 can be inside each theater at once.
Currently, the lineup features older films like a 10th anniversary of “Inception,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” “Jaws,” “Jurassic Park” and “Goonies.” However, “Trolls World Tour” and the newly released action-thriller “Unhinged,” which stars Russell Crowe, also are playing. Later this month, the long-anticipated Christopher Nolan blockbuster “Tenet” will hit screens. Golden Star Theaters were forced, after reopening, to show the older films as placeholders because Hollywood studios have held some worldwide releases, including “Tenet,” which had its release date delayed several times this summer.
That’s changing now as studios begin to release movies on a regional basis, as theaters in New York and California are still closed.
“It attracts certain clienteles,” Moses said of the classics. “The intent would be that the classics start phasing out over the next week or two.”
By visiting the theater’s website at goldenstartheaters.com/westgate-cinemas, patrons can purchase tickets in advance to avoid any hassle once inside.
“You can buy your seats online and pretty much come straight through and go straight to the auditorium and bypass the concession,” Moses said, “so there’s really nothing you have to touch to give you an added comfort, if that’s what you need.”
Overall, Moses said his intent is for people to feel safe in the theater.
“We want people to feel comfortable,” Moses said. “That’s our ultimate goal. We want people to feel safe and comfortable and the environment is safe.”
