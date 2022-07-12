The Hometown Summer Concert Series continues Friday night with New Castle’s newest local sensation The Wait rocking the Riverwalk Park stage from 6 to 9 p.m.
The band plays a variety of covers in multiple genres consisting of blues, country, soul and rock. The performers consist of Dave Johns (lead vocal), James Byers (lead guitar), Raymond Fontana (drums), John Shultz (bass) and Jen Cancio (violin/vocals).
For more information on The Wait, follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thewait2020.
The featured food option Friday will be Pap Pap’s Smokehouse of Greenville, while The Confluence will feature its full menu of sandwiches, wraps, desserts, ice cream, coffees and smoothies. VentiSei Winery, Rita’s Italian Ice, Popped Envy Gourmet Popcorn, Divine Butterfly Supply and Hopes Majesty will be at the event sharing locally made goods and treats.
“There is clearly a strong following and a demand for this band,” Jeff Feola, concert producer, said.
“Everywhere they go, they bring a strong following. When I ask myself why that is, I found the answer is in that they found their uniqueness. When I attend their standing-room only performances at The Confluence for Thursday night live music, and I look around and see a group of people meeting at the stage to experience artists that they enjoy, it reminds me that art and live entertainment will continue to always be around and will always continue to move people”
Making their Riverwalk debut next week is Grandview Soul, who will play on July 22.
After that, The Wrangler Band returns on Aug. 5 and the season closer The Labra Brothers perform on Aug. 19.
Each concert is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Riverwalk Park downtown. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair or blanket.
A 50/50 raffle will benefit New Visions for Lawrence County and downtown revitalization initiatives. Merchandise will be available for purchase, including shirts with the new branding for the city.
The series is made possible in part through the collaboration of Feola Entertainment, the City of New Castle and New Visions for Lawrence County with the generosity of the Almira Foundation, the Caroline Knox Foundation, the Lawrence Community Foundation, the May Emma Hoyt Foundation, UPMC Jameson Horizon, Treloar & Heisel, Arts & Education at the Hoyt, Visit Lawrence County, McClymonds Supply and Transit, Forward Lawrence, VentiSei Winery, Popped Envy, ProForma Hess Solutions, Hess Restoration Services, the district attorney’s office, The Confluence, Williams-Cleaveland Company, WesBanco, Hopes Majesty, Divine Butterfly Supply, and JMG Accounting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.