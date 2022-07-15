The Wait drew a large crowd for the latest Hometown Summer Concert Series on Friday night.
The blues, country, soul and rock cover band from New Castle consists of performers Dave Johns (lead vocal), James Byers (lead guitar), Raymond Fontana (drums), John Shultz (bass) and Jen Cancio (violin/vocals).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.