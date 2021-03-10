By Renée Gendreau
New Castle News
Shenango High School musical director Paul Angelucci calls it the "weekend everything went kaflewy."
When restrictions designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 shut down in-person learning last March, it came in the midst of high school musical season. While some schools, including Shenango, were able to get in a performance or two, others were forced to cancel their shows entirely.
A year later, the coronavirus pandemic continues, but most schools have resumed at least some in-person classes. Many have also planned to return masked teenage actors to the socially distanced stage. Virtual performances and outdoor venues are also part of some sets.
Barring any changes in COVID-19 restrictions, here's a look at what local thespians are planning this year:
•Shenango will present "The Drowsy Chaperone" virtually March 12-14. Tickets will be sold for a livestream of the musical at https://www.showtix4u.com/events/ShenangoHS_Drama.
•Ellwood City's Lincoln High School will stage "The Addams Family" March 26-28. A limited number of in-person tickets will be sold and livestream access will be available for purchase.
•Portersville Christian School presents "You're a Good Man Charlie Brown" virtually April 29-May 1.
•Mohawk High School goes outdoors for its performance of "Tuck Everlasting" May 13-16.
•Laurel High School will stage "Godspell" May 13-16 with a limited indoor audience.
•Union High School's presentation of "Working the Musical" will take the stage for live performances May 20-22.
•New Castle will do a live musical in mid-May with an announcement of the specific show coming after auditions taking place this week are completed.
•The Wilmington and Neshannock school districts have decided not to produce musicals this year because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
