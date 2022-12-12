The Peace Light from Bethlehem will be on display in Ellwood City.
It will be on display at First United Methodist Church at 416 Crescent Ave., from 7 to 8 p.m. today and on Dec. 19 and 20.
The Peace Light is a continuously-burning flame originating from the Grotto at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, Palestine, that is spread around the world as a symbol of hope, peace, harmony and unity.
For the fourth straight year, Boy Scouts of America Troop 806 in Ellwood City is taking care of the light in the borough.
Troop merit badge counselor Doug Slade said every year in late November, a child from Austria lights explosion proof lanterns from the light at the Church of the Nativity.
It is then flown back to Vienna, Austria, where it is shared with delegations across Europe.
“Scouting organizations then take the light to houses of worship, hospitals, homeless shelters, nursing homes and places of public, cultural and political importance — to anyone who appreciates the significance of the ‘gift,’” Slade said.
In December, the Peace Light is transported to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, where it is welcomed at the airport’s Our Lady of the Skies Chapel. Volunteers then help to transport the light across the United States, with the light arriving in Ellwood City on Dec. 5.
“The Peace Light is a sign of hope,” Slade said. “It has expanded from a small flame to a sea of lights in a few years and shines with its message to millions of people worldwide.”
Added Slade: “Many churches, scouting and associated community organizations use the Peace Light in Advent worship services, parish tree lighting events and other special ceremonies. Some groups even maintain The Peace Light year-round using the flame to ignite their sanctuary lights, Baptismal candles, and Votive lamps.”
Slade said the Troop took over as “keeper of the light” in Ellwood City from the Jim and Kaye Hook family, as it is kept burning year-round in local churches.
Because of this, whenever the flame did not travel across the Atlantic Ocean in 2020 due to the pandemic, the troop was still able to make it available for others.
Slade said this year Peace Light North America is partnering with Plast, the Ukrainian scouting organization, to dedicate the light to that country and its people due to the ongoing war with Russia.
Anyone wishing to receive the light is asked to bring a lantern or glass enclosed candle. To make other arrangements, email troop806peacelight@gmail.com.
