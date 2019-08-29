The New Castle News is searching for Lawrence County residents who are medical marijuana patients for an upcoming story.
We're interested in your experience in applying for a card, your visits to dispensaries or how the products have been aiding in treating your ailment. We're not looking to report on what patients' specific ailments are, but rather we are looking for those to talk about their experiences in the process.
Please send us a direct message on Facebook or speak to reporter Maria Basileo by email at mbasileo@ncnewsonline.com or by phone at (724) 656-6651 ext. 625 if you're interested in speaking with us.
