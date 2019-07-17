The heat is on Stay cool when heat and humidity rise

The heat is on and it will get hotter and muggier before it gets better.
Meteorologist Myranda Fullerton of the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said western Pennsylvania "is in for a soupy, tropical air mix" as the heatwave, blanketing the country through the northeast and remnants of Hurricane Barry creep up from the south and converge on the area.
"We can expect thunderstorms on Wednesday, from Hurricane Barry, but drier air will come in for the weekend taking temperatures to low to mid-90s plus humidity. But it will feel hotter.
"As temperatures climb and humidity hits, we can see a heat index develop and it will feel as if it's 100 degrees"
If those conditions continue, she said, the organization could issue a heat advisory. The last heat advisory issued, she said, was in early July 2018.
"It's summer so it's hot," Fullerton said. "I grew up in Pittsburgh and I remember summers as being hot and humid. That is we're seeing now."
However, she noted that the "average temperature" for this time of year in Pittsburgh is 83 degrees. "So we'll be about 10 degrees over that for the weekend," she said, noting that Friday's temperatures are forecast for 94 and Saturday's forecast is 95 degrees.
As temperatures climb, everyone is advised to slow down.
According to various websites including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high temperatures can kill when combined with high humidity and personal factors include age, weight, general health and drug and alcohol consumption.
Hot weather, the site said, affects the human body which struggles to maintain its normal temperature of 98.6 degrees. The body pumps more blood to the skin and increases sweat production to increase the rate of heat loss, but sweat does not evaporate as quickly in times of high humidity.
Those at highest risk include people age 65 and older, children age 2 and younger and people with chronic diseases or mental illnesses.
The CDC urges that those people be monitored to see that they are drinking enough water, have access to air conditioning and that they are keeping cool.
All should take measures to stay cool, remain hydrated.
The CDC also recommends:
•Stay in air conditioned buildings as much as possible. The CDC notes that air conditioning is the number one way to protect yourself against heat-related illness and death. If your home is not air-conditioned, reduce your risk for heat-related illness by spending time in public facilities that are and use the air conditioning in vehicles. Do not rely on fans as a main cooling device in extreme hot weather.
•Drink plenty of water, even if you don't feel thirsty but avoid alcohol, caffeine and sugary drinks such as soda.
•Schedule outdoor activities carefully but if you go out wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen and pace yourself.
•Take cool showers and baths to cool down,
•Check on friends or neighbors and have someone do the same for you.
•Never leave children or pets in cars. Be sure pets that are outside have access to shade and water.
•Do not use the oven to cook as it will make the house hotter.
Young and healthy people, or those who muse be outside are advised:
•Limit outdoor activity, especially at midday when the sun is hottest.
•Wear and reapply sunscreen.
•Pace yourself.
•Drink more water than usual to avoid cramping which may be an early sign of heat-related illness.
•Wear loose, light-weight, light-colored clothing.
Anyone who must work outside or participate in sports activities:
•Schedule workouts and practices earlier or later in the day when temperatures are cooler.
•Monitor teammates conditions and have someone do the same for you.
•Seek medical care if you or teammates develop symptoms of heat-related illness.
•Keep informed, check local news for weather, health and safety updates.
Symptoms of heat-related disorders include:
Heat Stroke
•Dry, hot, reddish skin and the lack of sweating.
•High body temperature.
•Strong, rapid pulse.
•Chills.
•Confusion.
•Slurred speech.
Heat exhaustion
•Excessive sweating.
•Weakness or fatigue.
•Dizziness and/or confusion.
•Clammy skin.
•Muscle cramps.
•Flushed complexion.
Hot Weather Safety Tips:
•Stay hydrated.
•Avoid dehydrating liquids including alcohol, coffee, tea, caffeinated soft drinks.
•Wear protective clothing including lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.
•Pace yourself. Slow down and work at an even pace, know your limits.
•Schedule frequent breaks.
•Use a damp rag to wipe your face or put around your neck.
•Avoid getting sunburned.
•Be alert to signs of heat-related illness.
•Avoid direct sun.
•Eat smaller, lighter meals.
