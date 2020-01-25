Editor's note: This is a continuation of a monthly series of journeys by New Castle News reporter Maria Basileo. She will be traveling around Lawrence County, sharing stories and videos of the people who make this county special. Have a suggestion for her, email mbasileo@ncnewsonline.com.
Since taking office three weeks ago, Mayor Chris Frye has been busy between meeting with local agencies and looking for ways to move the city forward, but says he's still reachable to residents of the city.
"The public has been incredibly patient in these last three weeks," said Frye. "They know that there's a lot going on."
While keeping his schedule open for office hours is important, he said his planner has meetings set all the way to March.
"Most people want to sit down and talk," said Frye. "Most people want to sit down and hear, share, give their vision and that’s what I’m hoping to continue doing."
When not meeting with city residents, Frye meets with his administration and entities such as PennDOT and the United Way.
When first arriving at city hall in the morning, Frye sets "the tone for the culture" for the building.
"You come in, you say good morning to every person that you see,” said Frye. “Just being positive and optimistic is the first thing.”
When he finally makes it to his office and checks his email, it's on to more "policy-related" items such as proposing amendments to the 2020 adopted budget.
“My plan presents a foundation for our economic future," said Frye.
The amendments, which were presented during Tuesday's New Castle City Council Caucus meeting, include splitting the position of chief financial officer and business administrator, reducing code enforcement officers and responsibilities and updating technology.
"That's been one of the major complaints about promoting and marketing New Castle is not having an adequate website," said Frye.
Frye has been in contact with the the city's website designer Aaron Elliot, owner/operator of Forward Trends LLC, in order to update the site to be more user and resident friendly.
"It's a heavy, it's a hard job," said Frye. "I think it's just that folks are respectful of the fact that they know that it's a lot."
