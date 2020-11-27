It was early on an October morning and Bob Mitcheltree heard what sounded like a rake in use.
Normally that would have been him outside raking, but he was nowhere near the thousands of fallen leaves from the large maple tree in his New Wilmington yard.
A look outside the window revealed a collection of 22 Wilmington football players hard at work with rakes and leaf blowers.
"I was like, 'What? How did this happen?'" Mitcheltree said. "It's Saturday morning and we had a scrimmage the night before. Kids sleep in, they don't go out and rake leaves.'"
Well, actually at Wilmington High, yes, they do. On Saturday, the Greyhounds play Southern Columbia for a state championship, their third attempt in a four years to bring home state gold.
There was a special reason for the Lawn Boys to spring into action.
Over the summer, Mitcheltree was diagnosed with cancer in his back, seven years after a battle with prostate cancer.
"All of a sudden, I had tremendous back pain," he said. "I could barely walk without screaming."
He initially made an appointment with former Wilmington football star Brian Shannon, an orthopedic and spine surgeon from Mercer County.
"He took some tests and said, 'coach, I hate to be the one to have to tell you this, but you've got cancer,'" Mitcheltree said Shannon told him.
Mitcheltree was sent to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, where he underwent surgery to have bones and screws inserted in his spine. He was told that the cancer had metastasized to his hip and plans made to remove his gallbladder and begin radiation, all the while worrying about the coronavirus.
Retired as a teacher at Wilmington, he also began to worry about losing his football coaching job. He needed not worry, though. The Lawn Boys had his back and so did head coach Brandon Phillian.
"Brandon said, 'you come when you can,'" he said. A practice, he travels around Greyhound Stadium in a golf cart, getting out only for drills.
At the age of 72, Mitcheltree hopes to coach at least five more years, which would give him 50 years coaching football and 50 coaching baseball at Wilmington and Slippery Rock University.
"I've always said that the only things that would stop me were if I got fired or my health got in the way," he said.
He also would like to coach grandson Chase, who is 12 and an up-and-coming football, basketball and baseball star.
When Wilmington's season ends one way or an other on Saturday, he will begin a rigorous treatment of radiation on his hip.
He said his biggest issue is exhaustion, although his biggest worry is contracting COVID-19 during his numerous hospital visits and stays. This will be his sixth state championship game, including the 1981 state title which he won as head baseball coach and the 2008 football title game, which Wilmington also won.
As for the Lawn Boys, Phillian said he wasn't surprised.
"I loved the idea of the act of kindness," Phillian said. "Mitch means so much to these kids and they wanted to let him know that.
"It was pretty special and spoke volumes about what our kids are about."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.