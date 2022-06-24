The first Hometown Summer Concert brought around 800 people to the downtown Riverwalk Park on Friday night.
The Dorals rocked the stage with their various songs, while residents and visitors danced in the park or listened in lawn chairs. A Rapid Tappets Car Club car show lined Washington Street.
The concerts are sponsored by New Visions for Lawrence County, Feola Entertainment and the City of New Castle.
The concert series will continue July 1 with the Earth, Wind, and Fire tribute band Let’s Groove Tonight. The opening act that night will feature Kali Davies-Anderson.
