The Confluence reopens for food, music

The Confluence, a sandwich and coffee stop on East Washington Street in New Castle, is back in the swing with food and music after being closed during coronavirus restrictions.
Business hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, which is the evening of the week when live musical entertainment is showcased. In addition to coffee and tea beverages, the available menu includes breakfast sandwiches, lunchtime sandwiches, salads, soups and daily specials.
Cray is one of the few venues in town offering live music during the pandemic, featuring local musical talents from the area, according to Cray director Don Kemerer. There is no cover charge for the Thursday evening music, but tips are appreciated by the musicians, who typically play from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The artists scheduled to perform for the rest of this year are:
Singer and guitarist Jim Scott, Oct. 8; singer and guitarist Terry Dach, Oct. 15; Singer and guitarist Brian Bonhomme, Oct. 22; Jim Shawgo, Oct. 29; Major Morgan, a band and vocials featuring classic rock, folk, Americana, rhythm and blues, rastagrass and bluegrass, Nov. 5; Singer/guitarist Kevin Vallely of Grove City and Friends, Nov. 12; Leather and Lace, a popular music combo featuring guitar, violin, percussion, Nov. 19; Grandview Soul, a five-member group featuring New Castle’s own Jewel, Dec. 3; the Wait, with Chip Myers, Dec. 12; and singers Jon and Bob, Dec. 17.
The Confluence rooms and center are available for rent on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for special events. The rent is free for groups using the center if they purchase food for their events. If they don’t, there is a charge for use of the rooms.
The New Castle Lions Club meets regularly at the Confluence, and other local business organizations also use the venue for meetings during the week. The Confluence is a social enterprise of Cray Youth and Family Services, Inc., and every dollar spent there stays in the community to help fund the children’s programming of Cray Youth and Family Services. To learn more about Cray’s mission, please visit www.CrayYouth.org.
