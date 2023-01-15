An exhibition at The Butler Institute for American Art will highlight an artist's career from Youngstown to New York City to Paris and back to NYC.
Maple Turner, who now resides in Youngstown, chronicles his travels through "The Journey 1969-2023," which opened Saturday and runs through Feb. 26 in the Mesaros Gallery.
“It is proof positive that Turner’s talent level is in the elite category," Butler director Lou Zona said. "He has flown under the radar perhaps because he has spent so much time studying in Europe and New York. They used to say about the artist Robert Rauschenberg that he would go into a closet and in 20 minutes could come out with a work of art. The same could said of Maple Turner. He possesses that level of skill and creativity.”
Turner studied at the Parsons School of Design (1999-2000), the New School of New York and received a master's degree from the Community College of New York in 2003. Turner was the first YSU graduate to attend Parsons.
Maple’s show is part of the Butler’s salute to Black History Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.