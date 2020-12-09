The best ever? Allen recalled for his successes and struggles

Dick Allen never had a problem speaking his mind.
But when he came to the plate, it was his bat that did all the talking.
Allen died Monday at his Wampum home at the age of 78.
In the 1950s, Allen caught the eye of big-league scouts when he smashed a 502-foot home run at the Wampum ball field. He hit the tunnel beyond center and the buzz began. He was expected to go on to play basketball, but opted for baseball instead.
"People still talk about it," said Bobby Mitchell, an associate scout with the Toronto Blue Jays. "I would drive through Wampum some mornings and see him walking and he would wave."
Chuck Tanner burst on to the scene managing the club on Chicago's South side in 1970 and Allen came along in 1972. The White Sox were perhaps the worst team in baseball and fans could spend much of the game walking around the vast concourse from home plate to the bleachers unheeded or venture into the upper deck.
With Tanner and Allen, everything changed.
The Sox suddenly started winning again, seats became hard to come by and whenever Allen stepped to the plate with his 40-ounce bat, the moment was frozen. Any at-bat could be a game-changer.
On May 29, 1965, while playing with the Phillies, Allen hit a monster home run over the Coca-Cola sign atop the roof in left-center field at Philadelphia's Connie Mack Stadium in the first inning against the Cubs’ Larry Jackson.
Tanner badly wanted Allen's services when he joined the White Sox as manager in 1970 and in 1972, made a hard push.The White Sox had gone from cellar-dweller to finishing 5 games out of first place. Tanner's son Bruce was 12 years old and he recalls how Tanner was able to get Allen to change his mind.
"My dad knew Richie's mom Era was his one weakness and my dad went to their house one afternoon to plead his case," Bruce said. "Richie was not home but after making his pitch, Era picked up the phone and dialed."
Richie said no at first and attempted to hold his ground against the equally feisty Era.
"I like this man and you need to play for him. I'm not asking you, I'm telling you." she said.
No, Richie said again.
"It's my decision."
"You will play for him and that's my decision," Era said.
"Yes ma'am," Richie said sheepishly and the deal was done.
Bruce Tanner served as the White Sox batboy and said despite his reputation, Richie, who eventually asked to be called Dick, was kind and generous of his time. He took a liking to Bruce and mentored him throughout his career at Florida State University and in the minor and major leagues.
"He was my favorite player of all time," Bruce said. "I wore his number 15 wherever I could. He would play pepper with me and he was relentless. He would set the number of balls he was going to hit me and if it was 100 and I missed one, we would have to start again.
"Trust me," he added with a laugh, "this is the truth. "I got to 99 once and missed the 100th and he made me start over."
Bruce recalls a game when he was serving as batboy and Allen was lying in the on-deck circle waiting to bat.
"He always called me homey because we were from the same hometown," Bruce said. "It was a hot day and he said, 'I want to get out of here, homey. Do you want to get out of here?'" I said, 'Richie, I can't leave and he said, 'yes you can. I'll just hit a two-run homer and we can leave.' He blasted one into the left-field bleachers and when he came around third, he looked at me and laughed said, 'I told you, homey.'
"He was a lot of fun."
Allen was a seven-time All-Star, the 1964 National League Rookie of the Year and the 1972 American League MVP.
The Hall of Fame has eluded Allen. He dropped off the ballot in 1983, and he fell one vote short of induction in 2014, when the Golden Era Committee met.
Allen’s No. 15 was retired by the Phillies in September, an honor that was considered long overdue by many for one of the franchise’s greatest players who fought against racism during a tumultuous period with the team in the 1960s.
The Golden Days Committee and the Early Days Committee did not vote this year because of COVID-19 and instead will meet during the winter of 2021.
"He had a reputation as a troublemaker, but saw a lot of racism in the minors in places like Little Rock," Bruce said. "He stood his ground when he needed to. His feistiness was definitely misinterpreted."
Tomorrow: More memories of Dick Allen
