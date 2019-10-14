Although the day started wet and chilly, the annual the Apple Castle’s Fall Harvest Festival and Craft Fair on Saturday was a success.
With 63 vendors, 13 different kinds of apples, a variety of vegetables, a pick-your-own pumpkin and apple component, live music and five kinds of doughnuts, most made that morning, what was not to like?
Nancy Harris and Paula MIller, set up in an outside tent overlooking the bins of apples on display in the parking lot of the Wilmington Road business said this year’s apple crop is spectacular.
“The apples are big, larger than usual due to the weather,” Harris said. “It was wet this spring when the apples were forming.”
Kay Taylor, Lynne Smeltzer and Julie Ochs, took charge of a tent featuring pumpkins and squash. They noted that youngsters, most of whom are scouts who slept in tents at the back of the property on Friday night, were “runners,” ready and willing to tote purchases to cars.
The scouts also sold hamburgers and hot dogs at a food stand next to the building. Also offered were caramel apples and kettle corn as well as the Apple Castle’s apple cider and doughnuts.
Steve Johnston, who runs the business with his family members, said this was the 38th year of the festival, begun by his father, Lyle, in 1981.
“It’s grown over the years,” he said. “My wife and I made it more family-friendly offering children’s activities and crafts and a playground to attract young families.”
This year, he said, the children’s craft was painting white pumpkins.
Along with the apples, pumpkins and other vegetables came crafters ready to sell their wares of fall and holiday merchandise.
“We started with 20 and limited it to 63 vendors this year,” Johnston said. “We had as many as 77 one year, but it was just too crazy. We prefer the smaller numbers.”
He noted the “crafters” part of the festival filled up in June as those interested pre-registered.
Johnston said the Apple Castle offers a variety of homemade doughnuts. Saturday’s offerings included Apple Spice, plain or with cinnamon and spices. Honey-Wheat, plain or glazed, and Pumpkin with cinnamon sugar.
Music began at 10 a.m. and continued until 5 p.m. In addition to musicians, this year the Country Cloggers also performed.
“This is our biggest weekend,” Johnston said. “We get help from all of our employees, both full-time and part-time, as well as friends and family.” He noted that his wife’s family comes in from Harrisburg and Philadelphia to help out.
Although he’s never counted how many attend the festival, and since admission is free, Johnston said he’s often been curious about how many show up.
“One of our vendors, the Kettle Corn guy, gave us an estimate one year, based on his sales. It was a particularly good year and he estimated that 8,000 people came through. I don’t doubt that a bit.”
