The exit plan, the coordinator said, gives New Castle the best chance of exiting Act 47.
Recommendations include:
•Privatizing residential solid waste and recycling systems
•Contracting rental unit inspections by a third-party service provider who would hold landlords accountable for the condition of their properties and ensure that properties and conditions are safe for residents. City employees would focus on external property inspections
•Reducing spending on unessential municipal government services including public transportation, which the coordinator identified as a responsibility of county government, not individual municipalities. The plan notes that the city has already agreed to provide its matching contribution for 2020, which is part of the transit authority’s application for state and federal funds. This recommendation will begin in 2021
•Raising fees at Sylvan Heights municipal golf course and the parking system to recover the full cost of operations to fund infrastructure including roads and bridges which are used by a large portion of the population not amenities used by a small part of the population.
The city must also:
•Focus on maintaining its roads and bridges to encourage economic development.
•Balance the budget without tax increases.
•Enact strategies that attract and retain residents and businesses.
•Reduce the size of city government without cutting services.
•Dedicate a portion of its earned income tax revenues to capital improvements.
•Change the city’s form of government. The coordinator notes that a Home Rule Charter form of government is identified as the city’s best chance to alleviate the large real estate tax increase called for in the plan. Under Home Rule, the city may gain the flexibility to set its own Earned Income Tax. As an Act 47 financially distressed community, the city has levied a 0.4 percent EIT on residents and a 0.3 percent tax on commuters. The funds raised have been used to repay the city’s borrowing for the pension fund.
This taxing option will end when the city exits Act 47.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.