Thanksgiving prayer breakfast instills gratitude

A quote by American writer Melodie Beatty inspired the Rev. Erin Betz-Shank to offer encouragement to about 75 members of the New Castle community Tuesday at the annual Tom Robinson Memorial Thanksgiving Praise Breakfast.
The gathering took place in the gymnasium of the New Castle Community Y and included a bountiful breakfast buffet, music, fellowship and prayer.
As the keynote speaker of the event, Betz-Shank shared the quote, "Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today, and creates a vision for tomorrow."
Expounding on that, she said, "We know our journey on this earth is not always easy."
People experience loss and difficult times in life, she said, "but we also experience joy, and things that help us to grow. Gratitude empowers us to see the truth and to move on, to see things as they are, to let it be, and to let it go.
"Gratitude brings peace for today."
Betz-Shank observed that people who have a genuine sense a gratitude are the first people to stand in line to give.
"People of gratitude no longer are weighted down by the things they are holding back," she said.
Giving thanks is not simply a one-time action, she continued.
"When we have grateful hearts, there is no room for pride, negativity, ... or hatred or violence for one another. With a grateful heart, there is only love," she said to the audience.
This was the first Thanksgiving prayer breakfast that Sandi Ayersman, 70, had ever attended at the Y, and she was happy that she went.
A resident of the neighboring Riverside Apartments, she had recently joined the Y to do some walking on the treadmill.
"I want to walk with a steady gait," she said.
After the program, she commented, "I loved it. I enjoyed the fellowship."
A longtime resident of New Castle's North Hill, she hadn't heard of the event before. So when the Riverside Apartments posted a flier about the event, she decided to go. She was inspired by Betz-Shank's speech, she said.
"It's what I feel," Ayersman said.
The morning opened with the pledge of allegiance and prayer led by Tiffany Preston of the YMCA Board of directors.
Matt Stacy, Corps officer of the Salvation Army in New Castle, played his guitar and sang songs of praise, and Karen Mounts led the assembly in singing "Amazing Grace."
Betz-Shank lives in Hermitage with her husband, Jason Shank, an ordained clergyman of the The Episcopal Church in Hermitage. Jason attended the breakfast with Betz-Shank and their 8-month-old daughter, Chelsea.
Betz-Shank, who was raised in Franklin, Venango County, was installed as vicar at Trinity Episcopal Church three years ago.
"We are happy as a family to be here in New Castle," she said. "I was inspired by people I work with, who remain positive, hopeful and unwaveringly kind."
The breakfast, prepared by Medure's Catering, is held annually in Robinson's memory. Robinson served on the New Castle Community Y's board of directors for more than 30 years and was passionate about the annual event.
