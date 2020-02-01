Erin Brand is still getting her feet wet, but she’s thankful for others who’ve plunged right into the icy waters of Lake Arthur.
Having been on the job as program director of the Lawrence County Chapter of Habitat for Humanity for about six months, Brand is still learning the ropes. But she’s looking forward to her first Douse for a House on Feb. 8 at Moraine State Park.
According to Brand, the polar plunge event, which is now in its 10th year, has raised about $180,000 since its inception. All money remains with the local chapter, which plans to provide three families with homes this year.
“We already have $20,000 in pledges for this year this far,” Catherine Blandi, who chairs this year’s Douse, said last week. “It shows the kindness and generous spirit of the community.”
Those interested in pledging — or plunging — can contact the Habitat office at (724) 652-3438 or comebuild.lchfh@gmail.com for more information.
For newbies, Sam Angelucci, who will be taking his fourth dive into Lake Arthur’s frigid waters, has some advice.
“I strongly suggest, a few minutes before the jump, strip down,” Angelucci said. “Take five minutes to get yourself acclimated to the temperature and it’s a little less jolting. It really does help. Don’t wrap yourself in electric blankets until the last minute.”
Angelucci recalled organizers last year having to cut through six or eight inches of ice so the 200 or so participants could plunge.
“Sometimes, if the temperature is in the teens, and the water is around 32, it’ll actually feel warm,” Angelucci joked.
This year’s participants will gather at Pleasant Valley Beach area on the South Shore of Moraine at 11 a.m. and jump in at noon.
For participants and spectators, there will be children’s activities and food trucks along with heated tents, a bonfire and tropical music take off the chill. Moraine is also having its annual Winterfest that day.
“It’s a great event for a good cause,” Angelucci said.
Locally, Brand said Habitat has built 25 homes, the first in 1995 for Helen and Richard Gould who have paid off their mortgage and have full ownership of the dwelling.
A faith-based non-profit, Habitat requires homeowners to help build their own houses alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.
“We give families a hand up, not a hand out, helping them reach the goal of homeownership that they might not be able to attain otherwise,” said Brand, attributing the local affiliate’s success to the “amazing group of volunteers.”
“We also have a lot of church groups and contractors who volunteer with us and that’s huge. They like the hands-on work because they can see the results of their efforts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.