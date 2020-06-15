HARRISBURG — As social-distancing restrictions relax across more of the state — 54 of the state’s 67 counties will be in the green phase of the governor’s reopening strategy by Friday — the state is ratcheting up its testing and contact tracing as a key part of the state’s strategy for managing any resurgence of coronavirus.
The state now has 496 contract tracers — individuals who track down people who’ve come into contact with patients with coronavirus — but health officials concede it won’t be nearly enough.
Lawrence County is one of 13 northwestern Pennsylvania counties that, among them, have 18 contact tracers.
No-cost, drive-up coronavirus testing also is available in New Castle at CVS’s 734 E. Washington St. and 1805 Wilmington Road stores. Limited appointments are available to patients who qualify, and patients must register in advance. Results are available in two to four days, according to CVS’s website. Patients must legally reside in Pennsylvania and be 18 years of age or older.
Patients being tested are required to stay in their vehicles, and surfaces are sanitized after each visit. To request a test, visit https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.
Beginning Wednesday, the Union Township Walmart parking lot will host drive-through testing. The testing will run for two hours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The drive-through testing is available to those who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high risk groups without symptoms. An appointment is necessary. To set up an appointment, visit DoINeedaCOVID19test.com or MyQuestCOVIDTest.com.
By Friday, there were 415 locations in Pennsylvania where people can get tested for coronavirus, including testing locations in all but five counties — Armstrong, Forest, Juniata, Perry and Potter counties.
“We intend to double our contact tracers in the near future and know that we may need to further increase that number,” said Nate Wardle, a Department of Health spokesman. Over the last week, there have been more about 11,500 tests for coronavirus completed in Pennsylvania each day, he said.
Gov. Tom Wolf has described the push to expanding testing and tracing as strategy to replace the need for shutting down the economy with a plan to “identify, isolate and eliminate” coronavirus across the state.
Wolf noted that the state’s progress comes as nationally coronavirus is still making gains in many states.
According to analysis by the New York Times, new COVID-19 cases are declining in less than half of all U.S. states and territories.
“In Pennsylvania, not only did we flatten the curve, but we are continuing to keep case counts down even as we open our commonwealth,” Gov. Wolf said. “We will continue to take a measured, phased approach to reopening that relies on science and health experts.”
The state’s progress comes as Wolf has faced pressure to accelerate the business reopening, including a bid by the General Assembly to get the courts to order Wolf to end his emergency order governing the state’s pandemic response.
Lyndsay Kensinger, a Wolf spokeswoman, said that the fact that the state is making progress managing the coronavirus outbreak doesn’t mean the threat is over.
“The comparison I would make is to naloxone,” the overdose-reversal drug. “Even though we have naloxone, we still have an opioid epidemic. The problem hasn’t gone away.”
The state has been working with the existing network of community health nurses to get contact tracing underway in rural parts of the state, Wardle said.
“Community health nurses, being assisted by the varied partners across the state that are becoming involved in contact tracing efforts, are conducting contact tracing across the state. These individuals are not conducting contact tracing for an individual county, but rather for the six health regions in the state,”
The state has 16 contact tracers working in the 12 counties of northcentral Pennsylvania, 18 contact tracers in the 13 counties of northwestern Pennsylvania and 30 contact tracers in the 11 counties in the health department’s southwestern Pennsylvania region.
A contact tracing subgroup was created as part of the incident command center established to oversee the state’s pandemic response, Wardle said.
