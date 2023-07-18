Tyler “Ject” McMillan was with friends at a house when he talked about killing Andre Robinson the night before his death, according to testimony from a friend.
A jury was seated Monday and opening arguments by attorneys commenced Tuesday in the homicide trial of the 35-year-old McMillan in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas Court of Judge J. Craig Cox.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Luann Parkonen and William Flannery. John Bongivengo is McMillan’s court-appointed defense attorney.
Schylore Altenburg, 25, who lives on Lee Avenue, was the second of six witnesses Tuesday to take the stand against McMillan.
“He said there was an incident where he and another guy got in a shooting with another vehicle,” Altenburg said, and Robinson shot at a vehicle. Altenburg said McMillan showed him a 9 millimeter gun and told him he was going to kill Robinson.
McMillan, Karalinn Perrotta and Khalil Newman left his house that night, he said, and he went to sleep and awoke around 2 a.m. to gunfire. He said they returned later and were sleeping when McMillan told him to turn on the news. The prosecution played a video of the Channel 2 newscast of the murder scene and McMillan told him, “I did that,” Altenburg said.
McMillan, 35, was one of three arrested in connection with the March 24, 2020, shooting death of 25-year-Robinson, who was found dead in the driver seat of a Chevy Equinox parked in a lot of McGrath Manor apartments at 814 W. Washington St. with multiple gunshot wounds. Also arrested and charged were Khalil Newman and Karalinn Perrotta, in connection with Robinson’s death.
Altenburg said there was an array of guns and drugs on the table in his house that night.
State trooper Adam Peth of Butler, who assisted New Castle police in processing the scene of Robinson’s death, was the first to testify Monday. A slide show during Peth’s testimony showed Robinson was shot twice in the right forearm and once in the left back side of his neck. He said when he arrived at the murder scene, a side rear window was shot out of Robinson’s vehicle and there was a .22 rifle on the back seat floor that was loaded with 16 live rounds.
He said police also impounded a silver Chrysler 300 two days after the homicide and took DNA swabs, fingerprints and gunpowder swabs.
When the jury was shown the photos of the deceased Robinson, his family members became loudly emotional and left the courtroom, temporarily disrupting the proceedings.
Also testifying Tuesday were:{div}•Colleen Gasser, 23, who lived at North Lee Avenue with Altenburg’s “significant other.” She said there were several people in the North Lee Avenue house on March 23, 2020, including children. She said she heard some of them talking about blowing up someone’s house and killing him. She said she did not engage in the conversation. When they left and came back later in the night, she asked McMillan what happened and he told her to look on Facebook and to look down the road when she went to work, she testified. Then Schylore called her and told her there was a gun in their house, she said. {/div}•Brooklyn Altenburg, 20, sister of Schylore, said she was staying with him and there were people in the house that night with guns and Molotov cocktails. She said McMillan, Perrotta and another female left. She said Karalinn told her, “We killed him.” Under cross-examination, she said Newman, whose nickname is Lolo, was wearing a white shirt with blood spatters on it and he talked about getting rid of it.
•Justin Baker, a seventh-floor resident of McGrath Manor, said his dog woke him up and he went to his window and looked out and saw a “bigger” man running away through a field, minutes after he had heard three or four gunshots. He said the man got into a Chrysler 300, which he knows because he works on cars and said it looks like a “Rolls Phantom.”
•Jordan Gardner, a McGrath Manor resident. He said he and Robinson were close friends and he was expecting a visit from him that night. He said he went to take shower and looked in the mirror and heard six or seven shots but didn’t think anything of it because there is often random gunfire. “I just stood there,” he said. He said he texted Robinson, asking “What was that?” But Robinson never answered the text. He said he looked out and saw someone running from the parking lot. After he took a shower, he went outside about half an hour later and found Robinson dead inside his car and called 911.
“He was my brother,” Gardner said. “That’s what I would tell anybody.”
The prosecutors questioned him about his interview with police, but his testimony wavered when he said he didn’t remember anything he told police that night because he was traumatized. The attorneys prepared to play parts of that interview for the jury, but the trial was recessed for the day.
According to a criminal complaint filed against McMillan, detectives learned through the investigation Robinson was killed as a result of a feud between them. The investigation revealed McMillan, Newman and Perrotta planned to kill him, the complaint states.
The city police critical incident response team arrested McMillan and Perrotta, 26, at a property on Lathrop Street, and Newman, 28, was arrested at a house on Lutton Street.
McMillan is charged with homicide and prohibited possession of a firearm as a felon. His firearms charge will be tried separately, according to court records.
Newman and Perrotta both were charged with conspiracy to commit criminal homicide. Newman is awaiting trial and is in the Lawrence County jail. Information about the status of Perrotta’s charges was unavailable.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.