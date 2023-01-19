Terry Rodgers was appointed Thursday to fill a vacant seat on New Castle city council.
Rodgers will serve only through the end of 2023, filling what would have been the term of former mayor and current Administrator Chris Frye, which expires on Dec. 31.
“I’m excited to be able to work with this council. I’m excited to have this opportunity, to have this opportunity to give back to my community,” Rodgers said. “This is going to be an important year for us. I’m excited to get started and I’m excited to work with everyone.”
Councilman David Ward nominated Rodgers, with Mayor Bryan Cameron and Deputy Mayor Maryanne Gavrile voting to confirm the appointment.
Councilmen Pat Cioppa and Eric Ritter didn’t back the nomination, stating they each had another candidate they wanted to vote for, but after the meeting declined to say.
Rodgers was among seven who conducted public interviews for council for the opening. When interviewing for the role earlier this month, Rodgers said his biggest goal for this year would be to help navigate the city out of Act 47, which it has been in since 2007 with a February 2024 deadline to leave.
Speaking following Thursday’s meeting, Rodgers said he wants to address blight downtown and in the different neighborhoods, help bring and keep business downtown and wants to help council have better communication with the public. He believes everyone on council brings their own level of background and expertise to the table.
Rodgers, who previously worked in communications with the Pittsburgh Pirates and is currently a senior communications specialist at ELLWOOD, said he plans to run on the May primary ballot for a full four-year term.
Under the city’s Home Rule Charter, the mayor is a member of council and serves as its president.
Councilman Bryan Cameron was appointed mayor for the rest of 2023. Rodgers appointment fills the vacant seat, meaning there are now six members of city council. Council can appoint a final seventh position, a term which could expire Dec. 31
Seats held by Cameron, Gavrile and Cioppa will be up for election this year. Gavrile and Cioppa said they will not seek reelection, while Cameron was undecided.
