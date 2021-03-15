By DEBBIE WACHTER
Police in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, have provided details about their capture of Markeace Devant Perkins after a fatal shooting there Friday night, while he was wanted as a suspect in a homicide in New Castle.
Pennsylvania State Police had been looking for Perkins, 25, of New Castle, in connection with the Feb. 16 shooting and killing of Lamar Johnson on Grandview Avenue in Union Township. Perkins had been on the run since then, until Friday night, when police in Tennessee say he shot and killed a man and was arrested following a pursuit and crash there.
Another possible suspect who was with Perkins in Tennessee, believed to be a male, is on the run, according to Murfreesboro police.
Shooting victim Carlos Vazquez, 26, of Murfreesboro was shot multiple times at the corner of Sevier Street and University Street around 6:17 p.m. Friday, Murfreesboro police detective Sgt. James Abbott reported. Vazquez later died from his injuries.
A woman was grazed by a bullet during the gunfire, the detective said.
After the shooting, the police tried to stop Perkins who was driving a stolen vehicle, but he refused to stop, and he stole another vehicle while trying to escape, according to the police report. Perkins is accused of then trying to steal a third vehicle before being arrested.
Police reported that in his attempt to flee, he hit four other vehicles. None of those drivers was injured.
During the chase, Perkins' car went airborne and crashed down an embankment, the report said. He suffered facial injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Upon his release, he was arrested and taken to jail.
The Murfreesboro police have charged Perkins with first-degree murder of Vazquez and attempted murder of the woman grazed by the bullet. He additionally is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon while committing a felony, reckless endangerment, theft and vandalism.
Perkins is incarcerated without bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center in Tennessee. A court hearing on the charges in scheduled for Aug. 10 in Rutherford County.
Murfreesboro police are asking that anyone who has information about the second suspect with Perkins to email crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.
Perkins remains wanted on a warrant in Lawrence County on criminal homicide charge stemming from the shooting death of Lamar Johnson, 33, of 105 N. Lee Ave. last month. Johnson was shot in the head and in the leg during what state police believe was a gunfire exchange between him and Perkins outside of the home of one of Johnson's in-laws. Perkins fled from the scene before police arrived.
Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said Sunday that charges against Perkins could be temporarily withdrawn so as not to extend the time limit under Rule 600 in Pennsylvania, which is the right to a speedy trial. The charges would be refiled after he is prosecuted in Tennessee, he said, adding that nothing has been ultimately or officially decided about that yet in the local homicide case.
Perkins remains charged here with criminal homicide, prohibited possession of a firearm and illegal possession of a weapon and remains wanted on a felony warrant.
The police noted in the complaint Perkins show he is prohibited from having a gun because of his past criminal record.
In October of 2013, when he was 18, he was charged with shooting a woman in the leg on Halco Drive at the Grant Street apartments. He entered a guilty plea to recklessly endangering another person and was sentenced to six months to two years in a state correctional institution.
Perkins was charged in July, 2017, after police reported having caught him in a local motel with drugs and a fully loaded tactical gun that was hidden in the toilet tank. He was wanted by the police at the time of that arrest. He was sentenced to 2 to 5 years in a state penitentiary after pleading guilty to a charge of possession with intent to deliver heroin.
