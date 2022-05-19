Rick Telesz, Democratic candidate for Congress in Pennsylvania’s 16th District, called opponent Dan Pastore on Wednesday, conceding the results of Tuesday’s election to him.
Pastore now will take on U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly in November. The Associated Press called the race early Wednesday morning.
Telesz also thanked his supporters, and encouraged them to take a stand against Kelly this fall.
“We are at a crossroads in America,” he said. “We have a choice to vote for candidates who support our middle-class families by passing legislation that opens opportunities for communities like ours to thrive, not only for our future but our children and grandchildren’s future as well. We need to stop supporting candidates like extremist Mike Kelly who continually votes to disenfranchise the people he is sworn to represent. Our democracy is at stake and the rights of everyday people are on the line. We must stand up in November to keep the Democratic majority in the House and expand our lead in the Senate.”
As for Telesz, he said he won’t be going away.
“You will still see me throughout the district and working to defeat Mike Kelly and anyone else who I feel is a threat to our democracy,” he said. “You will also find me on my farm in Volant doing what I love and what I have done my entire life.
“My door is always open. While the outcome is not what we had hoped, this campaign has been an experience of a lifetime that I will be forever grateful for.”
