The Laurel School District is stunned again by adversity, this time after a weekend accident involving two high school students.
Sisters Isis Whisel, a senior, and Irie Whisel, a junior, were traveling back home from the Laurel football game in Rochester around 10:30 p.m. Friday when their car was hit head-on by an oncoming vehicle in the 3000 block of Harlansburg Road in Scott Township, according to information relayed by superintendent Leonard Rich.
The two teens were flown from the Scott Township firehall to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, and the driver of the other car, a female whose identity has not yet been released, also was taken by ambulance to a Pittsburgh hospital, according to Scott Township fire chief Jack Hitchen. Hitchen said all three appeared to have suffered serious injuries.
According to Rich and Facebook accounts, the Whisel sisters remain in the intensive care unit of UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
State police responded and are investigating the crash, but they have not provided a news release or any information about the incident. Attempts to contact the state police for information were unsuccessful, and the identity of the driver of the other car has not been released.
The Laurel community offered up prayers and donations to Laurel families four times last year when a football star was seriously injured on the football field during a game, a district family lost its home to a devastating fire, an 8-year-old boy battled a diagnosis of a brain tumor and a fifth-grader died from complications of a diabetic hypoglycemic attack.
The volunteer fire departments of Scott and Hickory townships, and Slippery Rock Borough in Butler County, assisted at Friday’s accident scene, and that section of Harlansburg Road was closed for nearly 11/2 hours, Hitchen said. The firefighters and medical crews had to extricate the driver of the one car and they were able to get the other two victims out of the other car, he said.
Rich said yesterday that he learned from the girls’ parents that Irie suffered broken ribs, a lacerated spleen and broken tendons in her right knee and neck fractures, and she will need skin grafts on the left side of her forehead. Isis has a fractured windpipe and sternum, and a broken right heel bone and ankle, he said.
The Corner in Harlansburg, a local business where the girls’ mother, Sonia Tafari Schroeder, works, shared information on a Facebook post that the girls were in a car going east on a bend of Harlansburg Road when the crash occurred. Their mother and the store owners have put out pleas for the community to pray for the recovery of the teens.
The Corner’s Facebook post states that several customers have asked what they can do to help the family, as the mother will not be working while the girls are in the hospital, and depending on recovery, she may not be at work for awhile.
The business has put a donation station on the counter inside the establishment for funds to help cover Sonya’s expenses, and it also is providing a drop box where people can deposit cards and letters, the post said.
The girls’ cousin, Alexis Jones of New Castle, started a Go Fund Me page for donations under the title, “Isis & Irie Road to Recovery,” for expenses not covered during the long recovery time and to help with transportation costs for the trips back and forth from the hospital, food and loss of work. As of yesterday afternoon the fund had raised $2,100.
Rich wrote a letter to district parents yesterday, informing them that the school’s annual T-shirt sale, to take place at its tailgate on Sept. 13, is themed, “You are Laurel,” and the proceeds from the sales will go to the Whisel family, also.
“Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” he wrote in his letter, which also provided the family’s address to district residents for sending cards and letters.
Attempts to reach Sonia Tafari Schroeder were unsuccessful yesterday for more information about her daughters’ conditions.
