Two Neshannock Township teenagers are using their 3D printers to create a tool that relieves healthcare workers of behind-the-ear discomfort they experience from the elastic tension of their medical masks.
"Our friends who are nurses said that it would be so beneficial because they have to wear these masks for so long on their shift where they don't take them off," said Holly Liguore, the teens' mom.
While Holly and her husband, Toby, were attending an exercise class online, a conversation about "ear savers" was sparked by a Mohawk couple who work as nurses at UPMC Jameson. The couple spoke about the need for them and even how to make them. Toby alerted the group that both of their sons Mason, 15, and Brayden, 13, had their own personal 3D printers.
Ear savers are made from plastic filament the teens had on hand before the pandemic, so the family hasn't had to buy any materials. The savers are placed on the back of the head to hold the strings attached to medical masks instead of placing them behind the ears. Wearing masks for extended periods of time, Holly said, makes the back of the ears "raw and red."
"Not everyone's used to wearing these masks for eight, 10, 12 or longer hour shifts," she added.
Holly is unsure who created the "savers" pattern, but said the boys downloaded it and began printing around a dozen a day.
Both boys have been printing the tools for over 10 days on two small printers. It takes about 45 minutes for one ear saver to print, and the boys have made and donated over 100.
When the first batch of three dozen savers was completed, Holly delivered them to the ER wing.
"They were like jumping for joy," Holly, who is a pharmacist at the hospital, said. "They just went like hotcakes."
The staff told Holly they wanted them and to keep making them, so she brings about a dozen into work every day.
I would encourage anyone who has a 3D printer to download the pattern and print them as well," Holly said.
The savers are reusable, as they are hard plastic.
Holly noted it is not just nurses who wear masks, but also employees in environmental services, transport and all types of technicians. A friend of Holly's even got one for her mother who works at a grocery store.
A few people have asked how much it would cost to buy one.
"We're not charging anything them," Holly. "We just give them out to whoever wants them."
Although they feel creating the ear savers is nothing major, Holly said, everyone can do something little to help out.
When word got around about the Mason and Brayden's operation, others came out to say they would begin printing them as well.
"We're glad that our boys are able to help out," Holly said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.