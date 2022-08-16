Two teenagers are facing juvenile petitions after Ellwood City police said they entered and vandalized Lincoln High School last week.
According to Ellwood City police Sgt. Michael McBride, the 16- and 17-year-old boys face felony counts of criminal mischief, criminal trespass and felony burglary, in addition to theft, receiving stolen property and institutional vandalism.
“They entered the school around 2 o’clock in the morning on Aug. 10,” McBride said, adding that police found no sign of forced entry. “I don’t know what door they found that was open, but there had to be a door that wasn’t quite latched the whole way, and that’s how they got in. There was no broken glass or anything like that.”
Once inside, McBride said, the teens went on a graffiti spree in both hallways and classrooms and set off a fire extinguisher in the office area.
“And they ate food,” he said. “They went to the kitchen, they were eating cheese sticks, chip bags and smoking cigarettes while they were walking through the hallways.
“(It’s) Unbelievable that these kids had the abrasiveness to do that — and on video. Their faces weren’t covered. One had a hat on, one had a hood up, but you could still see their faces on camera. It didn’t take us long to identify them.”
McBride credited the Ellwood City Area School District Police with providing key assistance to their borough counterparts in the investigation.
“The school police and our department worked together for a very quick resolution,” he said. “In five hours, we knew who they were and had them coming in for interviews, and we were taking them into custody.
However, McBride added, the accused teens were not able to be placed in a juvenile facility, as police were told that no beds were available anywhere for them.
McBride said that he did not have a complete list or estimated value of the damages, and referred that inquiry to district Superintendent Dr. Wesley Shipley. Attempts to reach Shipley, though, were unsuccessful.
