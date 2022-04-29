A sunny morning drive down the Rural Avenue hill in New Castle yielded a breathtaking sight.
The Neshannock Creek quietly rippled and the trees, some decades old, were budding with the promise of spring.
But that view was marred by litter and trash that for a long time has been heaved over the hillside from residences above, or deposited along the road leading into El Rio Beach.
A group of eager, selfless teens from New Castle High School set out Friday morning to remedy that.
Dressed in safety vests, sturdy shoes and doubled-up gloves and armed with white trash bags, they ventured out for the annual litter and trash pickup for Global Youth Service Day, filling several dozen garbage and trash from that location and other areas throughout the city of New Castle.
Brian Heichel, city public works director, said his department goes around and collects all of the bags from the designated collection sites the following Monday after the cleanup, and the bags ultimately are taken to a landfill.
Global Youth Service Day is considered the largest youth service and civic action event in the world, involving youth ages 5 through 25 who help communities thrive by working together for the common good.
The New Castle Area School District has been staging the annual cleanup event in observance of Global Youth Service Day for about 17 years.
About 75 students blitzed several areas of the city. The students were supervised by several high school teachers assigned to six groups. They were treated to a pizza lunch at Gaston Park for their efforts.
The effort was led by teachers Fran Joseph and Kathy Daytner. Daytner is credited for having started the initiative about while working with the high school’s service learning classes. The hand-picked students who participated earned hours of community service toward their graduation. It was such a success and has made such a difference that it’s continued every year.
“I like being out here and seeing how we can impact our city,” said 10th-grade participant Madelynn Hanna, who was enthused about helping with the cleanup. “Going down the streets, you can see how much trash is there. I think these cleanups can help our environment and bring more people into our city.”
Brooke Maslyk, also a sophomore, commented that the trash is more noticeable to people who are walking.
“I’m always surprised to see how dirty it is, and I like to think we can have an impact on everyone who is walking, by having a clean city,” she said.
Maslyk and Hanna were part of a group of about 15 who were cleaning up around Butler Avenue’s Save-a-Lot and Dollar General. They moved from there to Franklin Avenue.
Working with them was student Nick Torsello, who was participating for his third year.
“I just like coming out and doing this,” Torsello commented. “We get hours of community service, but I already have mine in. I just wanted to come out and do it.”
During the first-ever cleanups, the teachers picked the worse places in the city to start, which primarily represented the entryways to the city, Daytner explained. Then they contacted the city officials who gave them other areas for cleanups, near ballfields and along public thoroughfares.
“This is about our kids,” Joseph emphasized. “We’re proud of them and we want everyone to know how great these kids are.”
Hanna and Torsello, using a broom and a dustpan, cleaned up hundreds of cigarette butts that heavily littered the ground outside of Dollar General.
The other areas where cleanups took place Friday, in addition to Rural and Butler Avenues, included Gaston Park, Long Avenue, West Washington Street, Atlantic Avenue and the city’s Lower East Side.
On Rural Avenue, students, in addition to cleaning up random trash, chanced upon appliances such as an old fan and a television with a smashed screen that had been heaved over a hillside or thrown from vehicles. They struggled to carry those larger, heavier items to areas where the trash bags were collected for disposal.
Jack Valenti, a high school senior working along that road, shared his enthusiasm about the effort.
“I offered to do this. I really like to help my community, and I’m with a great group of friends right here. I’d sacrifice any day for my community,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.