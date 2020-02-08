Two 15-year-old boys are charged as adults in connection with an armed robbery reported on the North Hill.
New Castle police have warrants for the arrest of Aidan Aldridge of 414 Young St. and Logan McConnell of 1011 N. Jefferson St. for the incident that occurred around 2:40 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Park Avenue and Carlisle Street.
According to criminal complaints filed against the teens, they were walking home with another juvenile friend when Aldridge pulled out a black handgun and McConnell demanded that the youth give them his Apple Airbuds, which are wireless Bluetooth earbuds. The boy said he gave the two suspects his ear buds and they ran.
Aldridge is charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit theft and conspiracy in receiving stolen property. McConnell is charged with theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit robbery, theft and receiving stolen property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.