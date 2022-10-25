A teenager was injured after falling from the roof of the Lowe's Home Improvement store in Union Township on Tuesday.
Union fire Chief Patrick Donofrio said a 17-year-old boy, who was an independent contractor, was doing roofing work when he somehow fell off the edge of the roof, approximately 30 feet to the ground.
Donofrio said this was in the back of the store near the loading dock.
He said he didn't know the extent of the minor's injuries, but he suffered head injuries, and was later flown to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
